Anchor Katie Ussin

Email: katie.ussin@wews.com

Twitter: @KatieUssin

Facebook: @KatieUssin

Birthplace: Billings, Montana

Education: Arizona State University

Current Position/Job Duties: Good Morning Cleveland co-anchor

Previous Work Experience: Six years at KULR in Billings, Mont., and five years at WDTN in Dayton, Ohio

Joined News 5: June 2017

Most Memorable Stories: Little League World Series and RNC

Awards/Honors:

Ohio Associated Press- Best Anchor

Ohio Valley Regional Emmy – Best Military Report

Ohio Associated Press – Best Broadcast Writing

Montana Broadcasters Awards - Broadcaster of the Year

Montana Associated Press – Best Spot News Live

Montana Associated Press – Best News Writing

SPJ Northwest Excellence in Journalism – Best Feature Report

Role Models: mom, dad, sisters

Favorite Music: Country and western, Indie rock, Contemporary Worship

Favorite Program: Game of Thrones, Walking Dead, Black Mirror

Favorite Foods: fruit and sandwiches

Family: Me and my husband J

Hobbies & Interests: running and traveling

Something people don’t know about me: I have selective sound sensitivity – the sound of gum chomping and me don’t mix ;)

What I like best about NE Ohio: the people, the MetroParks, the lake, the opportunities

You’re most likely to see me around town at: the MetroParks, a coffee shop

On weekends I love to: go running, work in the yard, hang out with my hubby