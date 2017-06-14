Partly Cloudy
HI: 85°
LO: 73°
Good Morning Cleveland anchor Katie Ussin
Email: katie.ussin@wews.com
Twitter: @KatieUssin
Facebook: @KatieUssin
Birthplace: Billings, Montana
Education: Arizona State University
Current Position/Job Duties: Good Morning Cleveland co-anchor
Previous Work Experience: Six years at KULR in Billings, Mont., and five years at WDTN in Dayton, Ohio
Joined News 5: June 2017
Most Memorable Stories: Little League World Series and RNC
Awards/Honors:
Role Models: mom, dad, sisters
Favorite Music: Country and western, Indie rock, Contemporary Worship
Favorite Program: Game of Thrones, Walking Dead, Black Mirror
Favorite Foods: fruit and sandwiches
Family: Me and my husband J
Hobbies & Interests: running and traveling
Something people don’t know about me: I have selective sound sensitivity – the sound of gum chomping and me don’t mix ;)
What I like best about NE Ohio: the people, the MetroParks, the lake, the opportunities
You’re most likely to see me around town at: the MetroParks, a coffee shop
On weekends I love to: go running, work in the yard, hang out with my hubby