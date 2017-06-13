Email: marisa.silvas@wews.com

Twitter: @MarisaSilvasTV

Facebook: Marisa Silvas WEWS

Birthplace: Austin, Texas

Education: Santa Clara University B.A. in Communications, minor in Political Science

Current Position/Job Duties: Sports Specialty MMJ

Previous Work Experience: I've been on-air for the past five years as a sports anchor/reporter and completed a 'tour of Wisconsin' with stops in Green Bay, Madison and Rhinelander. Prior to that, I was a sports producer and editor in the San Francisco Bay Area for Comcast SportsNet and KNTV.

Joined News 5: April 2017

Most Memorable Stories: Royals third base coach Mike Jirschele coming home from winning the World Series and going right back to his love, furniture repair. Getting run over by a blindfolded snowmobiler (yes, that happened). Covering Brett Favre's Pro Football HOF induction and a few Packers playoff runs.

Awards/Honors: 2016 Eric Sevareid Award - First Place, Best Sportscast/Program

2015 Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Award - Second Place, Best Sports Feature

Role Models: Sportscaster Michele Tafoya, and my phenomenal mom

Favorite Music: 80's hair metal will get me up and dancing every time

Favorite Program: Dancing With the Stars, Breaking Bad, Seinfeld

Favorite Foods: We're so excited to be back in a foodie city! I love trying new restaurants and am partial to good tacos, authentic Italian, and brunch of any kind.

Family: I'll be celebrating my 10 year anniversary this year with my incredible husband Lyndon. We're the proud parents of a smart, sweet, adorable puggle named Walter.

Hobbies & Interests: My husband and I enjoy taking trips to explore different MLB ballparks, love going to concerts and comedy shows and I collect tea cups.

Something people don’t know about me: I've hiked to the top of Half Dome at Yosemite (one of my favorite places). I reported on a World's Strongest Man competition in the Dominican Republic. And I grew up a military brat, moving around every 3-4 years during my childhood.

What I like best about NE Ohio: So far, it's very apparent that the people of NE Ohio are hard-working, welcoming, and passionate about their sports= all things that have helped me feel right at home. And this will be the furthest east I've ever lived... so we can't wait to road trip to all the surrounding areas too!

You’re most likely to see me around town at: Sitting on a patio, shopping at the West Side Market, or at any and all sporting events!

On weekends I love to: Spend as much time as possible with my husband and doggie and explore everything The Land has to offer!