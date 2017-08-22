This Week on Kaleidoscope - July 9, 2017

Pastor of St. Ambrose Parish Father Bob Stec talks about The FEST. It's the annual festival held in Wickliffe, Ohio featuring Christian bands and drawing a crowd of close to forty thousand people. This year's event is on Sunday, August 6th. For more information or to volunteer call 440.943.7662 or visit http://www.thefest.us

Founder of The Cardinal Nest, Inc. Carly Hill explains how her organization prepares high school students for the challenges of being a first year college student. She also discuss mentoring and other programs offered by the organization. For more information call 216.816.1263 or visit http://www.cnfonline.org

Director of Donovan's Kids Camp and Project Summit Board Member Greg Rybka along with member of the U.S. Sled Hockey Team Brooklynn Crist talk about the programs for children at the camp and the mission of Project Summit. The camp is geared to children who are amputees.