This Week on Kaleidoscope - Sunday, June 11, 2017

Goodtime III Captain Jordan Kit talks about the history of the Goodtime III and cruises on Lake Erie and on the Cuyahoga River. For more information call 216.861.5110 or visit http://www.goodtimeiii.com

Author Tammy Gaffney talks about her book, Sharing my Shoes, A Walk through the Journey of Forgiveness. She also explained how to forgive and why it's important to forgive. For more information visit http://www.sharingmyshoesbook.com

Medworks Project Manager Lauren Barbour and Communications Manager Tonya Passarelli share information about the upcoming two day free dental clinic for low income residents being held at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. For more information call 216.231.5350 or visit http://www.medworksusa.org