Country music star joins Miss America judges panel

Cole Swindell was on the 2016 panel

Jonathan West
10:50 PM, Aug 18, 2017
1 hour ago

The Miss America pageant will have Jordin Sparks and Thomas Rhett among this year's judges. They will help judge the competition in Atlantic City on Sept. 10. The pageant also on Tuesday announced actress and model Molly Sims as a celebrity judge. Chris Harrison, from ABC's The Bachelor, and ESPN's Sage Steele will return as co-hosts.

Jason Meyers

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Cole Swindell, Gabby Douglas, Savvy Shields, Laura Marano, Sara Foster and Sharlene Wells Hawkes appear onstage during the 2017 Miss America Competition at Boardwalk Hall Arena on September 11, 2016 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for dcp)

Michael Loccisano
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Thomas Rhett is a busy man these days.

He welcomed his second daughter Ada James last weekend ... announced during the week a 3 city tour all on Sept. 8, 2017, to release his album "Life Changes"...and now will be a judge for the 2017 Miss America pageant.

Other judges include fellow singer Jordin Sparks, People & Entertainment Weekly's Jess Cagle and actress Molly Sims. Rhett follows a country tradition at the event, with Cole Swindell as a judge last year and Brett Eldredge in 2015. The pageant airs live Sept. 10 on ABC.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top