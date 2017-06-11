2017 Taste of Lakewood Festival: What to see at Sunday's festival

News 5 Staff
10:57 AM, Jun 11, 2017
Video: What to expect at this year's Taste of Lakewood Festival

2017 Taste of Lakewood

Reggie Young
2017 Taste of Lakewood

Reggie Young
2017 Taste of Lakewood

Reggie Young
LAKEWOOD, Ohio - Nearly 30 restaurants and bars will fill Madison Park on Sunday for the 14th Taste of Lakewood Festival.

The festival brings together area chefs and restaurateurs to benefit the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce's scholarship program.

The free festival runs Sunday, June 11 from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Food and drink is available for purchase. Some vendors will accept credit cards, but cash is recommended.

Watch the video above for a preview of the festival.

Visit http://tasteoflakewood.com for more information.

