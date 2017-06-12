5 ways to prepare corn on the cob for summertime BBQs

If you’re not already prepping for your upcoming Fourth of July backyard BBQ, you’re late to the game. July 4th festivities are no joke, so you’re going to need to be prepared.

Assign who’s bringing the pies and get some corn ready to throw on the grill. Because it just doesn’t get more American than that, now does it?

Corn on the cob is a great summertime vegetable, especially since it’s so easy to cook while you’re outside enjoying your company. Nobody likes to be cooped up in the kitchen come party time.

See photos of ways to prepare corn on the cob

Classic corn on the cob with a little bit of butter is great, but there are equally tasty alternatives out there, if you’re looking to mix it up a bit this year.

Check out these five recipes, and cook one (or all) of these recipes this holiday weekend.

1. Classic Corn On The Cob: All you need is eight minutes on the grill and a little butter and salt to complete this version. Get the recipe.

2. Mexican Street Corn Or Elote: Chili powder and cotija cheese give this corn on the cob, called elote in Mexico, just the right amount of spice and creaminess. Get the recipe.

3. Bacon-Wrapped Corn On The Cob: OK, wrapping corn in bacon? Does it get any better than this? Get the recipe.

4. Parmesan Corn On The Cob: You can never go wrong when adding cheese to a recipe. Especially when it’s freshly grated parmesan. Get the recipe.

5. Corn Kabob: Walking around while eating corn on the cob just got even easier. Why not make a corn kabob so you can enjoy mingling with friends and eating your veggies all at once? Get the recipe.

That’s one more thing checked off of your July 4th prep to-do list!