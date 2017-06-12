Beer-can cabbage is popular summer grilling trend

When it comes to vegetables, cabbage isn’t the usual go-to option. Not many people get excited over a head of cabbage, but beer-can cabbage is about to change all that.

You may have heard of beer-can chicken, a way of grilling chicken on top of a beer can, but now it’s plant-based counterpart has arrived.

Apparently, it’s super tasty. As someone commented on food blogger Rebecca White’s Instagram post about beer-can cabbage: “Deeply disappointed that nobody has said the obligatory “yummy” comment – with as many exclamation marks as you fancy.”

Epicurious shares its recipe: