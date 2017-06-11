Here's the scoop: 10 places to get ice cream in Cleveland

CLEVELAND -

Summer temperatures got Clevelanders looking for ways to cool off and ice cream is the answer. With the number of locally owned ice cream shops, we've picked shops ready to scoop up some delicious cold treats for days that are unbearably hot.

1. Mason's Creamery

4401 Bridge Avenue Cleveland | (310) 405-2027

This little gem tucked away in Ohio City, tells the tale of delicious ice cream and a couple who found love and started an ice cream shop. Helen Qin born in China met Jesse Mason in Los Angeles. The two moved back to Mason's hometown. The ice cream is made in small batches using locally sourced ingredients. Flavors are on rotation but on any given day there are seasonal and vegan flavors. Lakeside mint, Ugandan vanilla and sweet potato pie are some of the popular flavors. Aside from ice cream, this shop hosts pop-up ramen noodle and movie nights. They sell out fast and announce it on Twitter so get it while the broth is hot.

Photos: Mason's Creamery Twitter

2. Tremont Scoops

2362 Professor Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113 (216)-781-0352

Each scoop of ice cream is locally sourced using milk and nuts produced in the Greater Cleveland area. This small Tremont treasure boasts 24 flavors and their special chocolate covered cheesecake on a stick. They include options for vegans and those who are lactose intolerant.

Photo: Tremont Scoops Yelp page

3. Cathy's Creamery

1300 W 6th St, Cleveland, OH 44113 (216)-303-9044

What started out as a way to fulfill late night craving during law school, Cathy's Creamery serves more than just ice cream. Here, Cathy along with helping hands, bakes fresh cookies for her signatures ice cream cookies. Here's how it works: Choose a cookie, then choose an ice cream (vegan options available) and your topping.

Photo: Sweet Moses Yelp page

4. Sweet Moses

6800 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102 (216)-651-2202

What's the scoop? At Sweet Moses, everything from the bar stools to the homemade soda will take you back to how ice cream and fountain soda was made in the early 1900's. The decor reflects a 1920s ice cream and soda shop that boasts signature sundaes like the Shoreway Sundae, The Terminal Tower that has ten scoops of ice cream completed with five toppings and the Gordon Square, homemade brownies covered with banana foster ice cream. Need we say more?

Photo: Sweet Moses Yelp page

5. Piccadilly Artisan Creamery

11607 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 (216)-563-1992

1767 Coventry Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118 (216)-321-7422

The ice cream here isn't made the traditional way. The process looks like a classroom science experiment. At Piccadilly, hand-made ice cream is made using liquid nitrogen, organic milk and a long list of toppings that range from pomegranate seeds to mochi. Vegan flavors are available and the self-made ice cream creations are endless.

6. Honey Hut Ice Cream

A family business that is scooping out cold treats and relieving Clevelanders from the heat since 1974. With five locations, Parma, Cleveland, Solon, Brecksville and Solon, you can get their signature butter pecan ice cream and banana split ice sundae. Good news for beach goers! Honey Hut is returning to all Cleveland Metroparks beach stands, including the new Edgewater Beach House and Huntington Beach.

Photo: Honey Hut. Jamocha Chocolate Chip

7. East Coast Custard

There are not many places in Cleveland that offer homemade, traditional custard but at East Coast Custard, it's all the owners know. Concretes, similar to a blizzard, are a popular classic among customers. Butterfinger, birthday cake, Reeses Pieces and peanut butter banana are just a few of the tasty treats offered at East Coast Custard's five Northeast Ohio locations: Parma Heights, Lyndhurst, Painesville, Fairview Park and Mentor.

Photo: East Coast Custard

8. Mitchell's Ice Cream

Two guys from Cleveland had a vision and it involved local farmers, ice cream and a love for Cleveland. Mitchell's started in 1999 and grew to eight locations across Northeast Ohio. Their menu caters to dairy and non-dairy lovers alike. Seasonal flavors include lavender honey, campfire S'mores and caramelized chocolate. The Ohio City location offers up and close tours for $3.75 and samples are offered throughout the tour.

9. King Kone

10621 Grant Street, Chardon, Ohio 44024

Gail and her husband Mitch run Chardon's ice cream treasure, King Kone. It's considered the go-to place for ice cream by locals. 30 Hershey flavors ranging from vanilla to dark rich chocolate are available here. The couple's four kids are self-proclaimed quality control experts. Some specialty items include chips and dip, a peanut butter flurry served on top of potato chips with sea salt and caramel and the strawberry shortcake served with fresh strawberries and a choice of soft serve ice cream.

10. Pav's Creamery

3769 Manchester Road Akron, Ohio

3875 Massillon Road, Uniontown Ohio

This Akron gem has been serving up custard and frozen treats for over 45 years. Flavors are abundant at the creamery's several locations throughout the Akron area. There's something for everyone here, even going as far as adult shakes, which include Johnny Jam Boogie Shake, Rich Life Shake and the Drunken Monkey.