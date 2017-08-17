You can buy kids' jeans for just $6 at Target right now
Tricia Goss
Now may be the ideal time to stock up for back to school or bulk up your children’s fall wardrobes. Target has a virtually unbeatable deal on select kids’ jeans.
Now through August 19, you can grab jeans for the younger set starting at just $6. Brands include Cat & Jack, Levi’s, Mossimo and more.
Sizes range from toddler to tween and you can score these great prices in-store or online, no coupon required. Shipping for online orders is free if you spend $35 or more.
If you use your REDcard, you will save an additional 5 percent plus get free shipping with no minimum required.
Need to know more? Check out a sampling of what your six bucks can garner.
Toddler Girls' Light Denim Skinny Jeans
These mid-rise, patchy jeans are available in sizes ranging from 12 months to 5T.
Toddler Boys' Skinny Adjustable Waist Jean Pants
Your little guy will feel like a stylish big boy in these zippered jeans. The adjustable waistband ensures a comfortable fit.
Toddler Girls' Skinny Jeans
Your little sweetheart will adore the sweet little hearts on these jeans by Cat & Jack.
Who says jeans have to be blue? These black denim pants will give your toddler boy's wardrobe a boost.
Girls' Straight Leg Jeans
Comfy enough for the playground and stylish enough to go with anything, these medium blue jeans are a back to school staple.
Boys' Relaxed Straight Fit Jean
School-aged boys want to look cool and feel comfortable. Moms want durability. These jeans deliver both at an awesome price.
There are more deals to be had with prices ranging from $6 - $15 and sizes for everyone in the family, as well (even Mom and Dad!). Check out the entire selection of jeans on sale at Target and grab a pair or two before the discounts are long gone.