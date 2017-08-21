9 Gorgeous Rings You'll Love For Under $200

1. Yellow Gold Halo Ring, $200

Engagement rings usually don't come cheap. In fact, the average cost of an engagement ring is $5,000, with many people shelling out much more than that. While old school rules might dictate that you should spend up to two months' salary on an engagement ring, do you really need to break the bank to get a ring you'll love for the rest of your life? Absolutely not! Check out this list of nine engagement rings for $200 or less. They're as beautiful as they are affordable. And remember—the important thing is that you're getting married, not the size of your rock!You'd never guess that this stunning ring made with solid gold and set with simulated diamonds is only $200. Also available in rose and white gold, the ring is handmade and available on Etsy. Who says engagement rings have to have a big rock? If you're a low-maintenance kind of bride, you're going to love this understated-yet-gorgeous eternity band made of white gold and two small diamonds. The listing notes that it also makes for a great anniversary gift.More and more brides these days are opting for a center stone that is anything but a diamond when it comes to their engagement ring. If you're on board with this unique trend that not only saves you dough but helps you stand out from the crowd, you're going to fall head over heels for this beautiful ring featuring wine garnet surrounded by white topaz.If bold colors aren't your thing, but you still want a nontraditional ring, look no further than this elegant yellow gold and pearl ring . There's just something so classy about pearls!There is something striking about the combination of rose gold and emerald. This colorful ring also features side diamonds and is perfect for the bride that wants to make a statement.Love the classic look of a diamond but hate the price tag? Check out this sparkly ring that has all of the bling without the hefty cost. No one will ever know!Ideal for the bride who hates being flashy, this turquoise ring will fit in seamlessly with your everyday style. If you were born in December, turquoise is also your birthstone.White sapphire is another affordable diamond alternative. This solitaire ring is beautiful in its simplicity.For the bride who can't get enough pink in her life, this Morganite ring gives off a beautiful peachy-pink glow and is set in a high-profile setting to catch the light from every angle.

