JCPenney sale: 65% off when you spend $100

JCPenney is having a ridiculously good sale right now. And when we say ridiculous, we mean it.
Now through Thursday, Aug. 24, when you spend $100 online at JCPenney, you'll get 60 percent off your entire order.
Or, when you spend $40, you'll get 50 percent off your entire order.
This deal is good online only — a point we want to emphasize. If you visit your local JCPenney and try to score this deal, they're going to send you home.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BX706LmAOH9/?taken-by=jcpenney
The promo code for this deal is SHOPNOW3.
JCPenney is also offering free shipping with no minimum right now!
So, let's recap:
Free shipping.
Buy $100 worth of stuff, but only pay $40.
This deal is just too good to pass up!
So what can you buy to get your online shopping cart total up to $100? We have a few ideas for you!