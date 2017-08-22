Powerball: Will some numbers increase your odds?

If you didn't win the Powerball jackpot this past weekend, there's still time for you to win one of the biggest jackpots ever.

The multi-state Powerball's Aug. 23 drawing is now up to $700 million.

So what exactly are your odds of winning? And more importantly, is there anything you can do to increase your odds?

Theories claim some numbers win more

First, let's get your odds out of the way.

The Powerball website currently states you have a one-in-292 million chance of winning. You have a one-in-900,000 chance of getting struck by lightning this year. So you have a much better chance of being struck by lightning twice.

Now that we have moved past that depressing figure, which numbers might be best to choose?

The most common winning Powerball numbers in the past are 26, 41, 22 and 16, according to LottoNumbers.com, a site that analyzes lottery odds and number combinations.

And the state with the most Powerball winners over the years is Pennsylvania.

Another theory discussed at LottoNumbers.com is it may help to buy "overdue" numbers, that have never been in a winning Powerball drawing -- or at least have not been drawn for a year or two.

The most overdue Powerball number is 34, according to the website.

That doesn't mean, however, that driving to Pennsylvania and choosing 26 and 34 will increase your odds.

Despite what some books and websites claim, there is really no way to boost your odds, short of buying several million tickets.

No matter what you do, your odds will be 1 in 292 million.

