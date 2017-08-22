Powerball: Will some numbers increase your odds?

If you didn't win the Powerball jackpot this past weekend, there's still time for you to win one of the biggest jackpots ever.
The multi-state Powerball's Aug. 23 drawing is now up to $700 million.
So what exactly are your odds of winning? And more importantly, is there anything you can do to increase your odds?
Theories claim some numbers win more
First, let's get your odds out of the way.
The Powerball website currently states you have a one-in-292 million chance of winning. You have a one-in-900,000 chance of getting struck by lightning this year. So you have a much better chance of being struck by lightning twice.
Now that we have moved past that depressing figure, which numbers might be best to choose?