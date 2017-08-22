The Sears Semi-Annual Blowout Sale Is Huge

Women's Skinny Jeans

The end of a season is always a little sad. As summer turns into fall you can say goodbye to those longer, warmer days, but there is one thing to look forward to as the hottest season comes to a close: end of summer sales! The Sears semi-annual blowout sale is offering up to 70 percent off on summer's must-have items and staples for your upcoming fall wardrobe choices. We checked in with Sears and this sale is. You can find 70 percent off on outdoor clothing, sandals and footwear, summer dresses and more, but the savings don't stop there! There's also a deal for 65 percent off men's shorts, select women's jeans are just $14.99 and nursery furniture is marked down to 30 percent off, too. The ways to save at Sears are practically endless, so make sure you stock up on deals while you can. This offer is valid through Sept. 10 —check out some of the items to save on between now and then:The fact that you can snag a $49 pair of jeans for less than 15 bucks is pretty darn incredible. This light wash pair is just $14.99 while the sale lasts. That's a total savings of 69 percent!Summer's not over just yet, so there's plenty of time to wear shorts before fall officially arrives! This pair was originally $56, and now they're only $17.99 Comfy seating in the nursery is a must, so good thing you can save $199.99 when you shop this chair that's discounted for a new price of $299.00 instead of $498.99. Now, that's what I call a deal!These shoes are not only cute enough to wear in to the office—they're also lined with memory foam cushioning. In other words, they're just as comfortable as they are adorable. That's a win as far as footwear is concerned. Plus, they're marked down from $59.99 to $13.Now's the time to save on select appliances, too. This Kenmore fridge is available for $799.88 instead of its normal $1,339.99. If you've been waiting for the opportunity to spruce up your kitchen, Sears Semi-Annual Sale is giving you the chance of a lifetime!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.