Southwest Airlines is having a flight sale

Here’s a few things you need to know about this epic flight sale:

A two-week advance purchase is required (sorry, you can’t snag one of these deals and hop on a plane today.)

There are some blackout dates that apply around peak travel days

The flight sale is valid on travel within the continental United States from 9/5/2017- 2/14/2018. It’s valid on international travel between 9/12/2017 and 12/13/2017 as well as 1/9/2018-3/1/2018. Travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid from 9/6/2017-12/7/2017 and 1/16/2018-3/1/2018.

Here are a few examples of the stellar one-way deals:

Atlanta to Chicago, $42

Baltimore to Houston, $50

Belize City to Ft. Lauderdale, $135

Boise to Spokane, $52

Boston to Atlanta, $58

Burbank to Salt Lake City, $57

Cabo San Lucas to Los Angeles, $106

Denver to Las Vegas, $42

Havana, Cuba to Tampa, $95

Milwaukee to Cleveland, $49

New Orleans to Atlanta, $49

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic to Ft. Lauderdale, $144

Seattle to Denver, $69

