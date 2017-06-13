Select Restaurants Inc. of Beachwood hit with malware attack, customers advised to credit card info

CLEVELAND - Customers who have recently visited the Lakewood-based restaurant Pier W may have had their credit card information compromised.

Beachwood-based Select Restaurants Inc., which operates Pier W was hit with a malware attack.

The company said the debit and credit card information of some customers may have been affected due to the attack.

Guests who visited the restaurant between October 2016 and February of this year may have been affected.

If affected, call 1-877-238-2151 using 8204060617 as a reference number.