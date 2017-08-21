15-year-old girl from Cleveland Heights dies in crash

CLEVELAND - A 15-year-old girl died following a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle on Thursday night.

Cleveland Heights Police Department received a report of a crash at Euclid Heights Blvd and East Overlook around 11:49 p.m. Officers responding to the scene found the teen with serious injuries.

She was examined by EMS but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the girl as Kayleigh Mooney of Cleveland Heights.

Police didn't release any further information, including whether Mooney was a passenger in the vehicle or the pedestrian at the time of the crash.

The Cleveland Heights Police Chief released the following statement:

At this time we are conducting a very thorough investigation as to what occurred and it would be premature to release any information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.