AMBER Alert issued for 1-year-old girl abducted out of Licking County

AMBER Alert issued for a 1-year-old girl out of Licking County.

On Sunday, Keiria Marie Trent, 1, was being watched by her sister when Trent's father, Matthew Trent, took Keiria from her mother's home.

Matthew Trent left in a 2006 black Saturn Ion with red rims and an Ohio license plate GUF5050.

Matthew Trent, 27, is possibly armed and threatening suicide. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Keiria is about 3 feet tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was possibly wearing a princess dress tutu or a strapless pink dress.

It's unknown where Trent is taking the child.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.