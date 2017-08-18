Donate: Fund set up to help Charlottesville after this week's violence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia - Charlottesville's mayor is calling on the governor to have an emergency special session so the city can get its Robert E. Lee statue taken down.

The mayor also wants to create a memorial for Heather Heyer, who was killed when a car rammed into counter protesters there this past weekend. He is still working out what the memorial should be, but he says it should magnify Heyer's voice and tell the truth of what happened in the city.

If you would like to help Charlottesville after the violence that happened there, you can donate to a fund that has been set up by the city.