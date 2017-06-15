Cleveland teen merges sports, broadcasting and STEM learning in the experience of a lifetime

CLEVELAND - School is out for summer for most kids at this point, but one student isn’t putting down his books just yet. He’s mixing science and sports in a special once in a lifetime opportunity.

“Everybody thinks I'm the person who can't come up with the challenge," said Jermonte Simmons, 16, a junior at East Tech High School.

He says in sports, he has to work hard to prove himself. It’s the same for his opportunity to be the first high school student to host a show with four others on WRGM-AM (ESPN), Mansfield sports radio.

The show called is Necessary Roughness.

He and his mentor will analyze sports games and events, while using STEM learning material to break things down.

What is STEM? It stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. STEM learning became a top priority under the Obama Administration, encouraging schools to prepare students for 21st Century jobs.

Simmons was chosen for this opportunity, because of his passion and skills in sports, math and science. He says it's like merging the best of both worlds.

“I love what I do at school and then mixing in with sports, even better. I can become a better person at it."

Mentor and co host Eric Williams says the radio show is a great way for the teen to do something productive for his future and stay out of harm's way.

“We want to provide that opportunity to show them that they can avoid any negative environments that inner city (kids) face in this day in age," Williams said.

Simmon's radio show is just one of 100 different Cleveland youth projects the nonprofit Neighborhood Connections is supporting through grans season.

"Necessary Roughness" debuts on August 6.