Local military veteran hopes to help others suffering from PTSD through gardening

Fireworks, bonfires, squirt guns — all sound like harmless summer fun, but for some military veterans, it can mean something entirely different. Fireworks can be especially triggering for individuals suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs shows about 11-20 out of every 100 veterans suffer from PTSD and it’s estimated 22 veterans a day commit suicide.
“Certain smells and sounds will take me back, fireworks are really hard this time of year," said Leo Kelly, an army veteran from Desert Storm, who wants to change those statistics around.
His wound is, like many, severe Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, but his remedy, adapt and overcome.
It's one of the first things Kelly learned in the military and he's used it to find a way to get himself more grounded and wants to help others, like him, find their roots as the seasons in their lives change.
“It's peaceful, it's doing something with your hands, doing something with your mind, getting your mind off of everything," he said.
That's Kelly's vision for the three acres of land he just bought in Mogadore.