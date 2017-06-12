Months later, residents still find trash, vomit on Detroit-Superior bridge

CLEVELAND - More than six months after News 5 first reported on feces, dead animals, trash and downed equipment on the Detroit-Superior bridge, problems still persist. And commuters who frequent the 3,000-foot arch over the Cuyahoga River are fed up.

"Take a good breath," said David Marshall, a Cleveland resident. "You can just smell it."

Marshall walked past multiple piles of feces, vomit and trash on the bridge Friday. The City of Cleveland is responsible for its upkeep.

"Do better, as far as cleaning and keeping our city clean," said Gwen Gray of city officials. Gray is a Cleveland resident who walks the bridge to and from work multiple times a week. "I see abandoned clothing and trash."

The city did not respond to News 5's request for information or an interview on Friday. Councilman Kerry McCormack, who oversees the area, also did not respond to our request for comment.

When News 5 exposed problems on the bridge six months ago, the city did not agree to an interview at that time either. But crews did remove the mess and a broken light pole after News 5 staff brought it to their attention.

"I would love to see a crew here showering it down at least once a week," said Gray.

Gray and Marshall said they never see cleaning crews on the bridge. The Downtown Cleveland Alliance, a non-profit which employs crews to clean downtown streets, said the bridge is out of their jurisdiction.

Plus, there are no trash cans.

"The lights on the bridge are nice, but all that does is light up the trash," she said.

Also on the bridge are decaying pieces of art. The Land Studio, a local non-profit, said they are planning to replace the fixtures, but they could not provide a timeframe as to when they will happen.