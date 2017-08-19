Bonnie Tyler to sing hit song during eclipse

I don’t know about you, but everyone in my orbit is super excited for the solar eclipse, coming on Aug. 21st. And they’re not alone—eclipse glasses are selling out around the country and people are scrambling to make travel plans so they can view the eclipse from an optimal spot. But there’s news today that makes the whole eclipse way frenzy way more exciting: Bonnie Tyler is set to sing her 1983 smash hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart”. . .during the actual eclipse!

According to TIME, Tyler will be aboard Royal Caribbean’s Total Eclipse Cruise, singing her classic song as the moon passes in front of the sun on Monday. She’ll be backed by popular pop-rock band DNCE, helmed by Joe Jonas and most known for the hit “Cake by the Ocean” (another fitting song for a performance on a cruise ship, no?) The ship will be positioned at an “optimal” spot to view the eclipse.

The CEO of Royal Caribbean International, Michael Bayley, told TIME: “Bonnie Tyler was a natural choice for this once-in-a-lifetime moment.”

Tyler, a Welsh songstress whose most recent album, “Rocks and Honey,” was released in 2013, said to TIME: ” It’s going to be so exciting. It doesn’t happen very often, does it?”

Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” which was No. 1 in both the U.K. and in the U.S. and sold 6 million copies after it was released in 1983, remains immensely popular today, especially as a karaoke staple. Tyler told the Huffington Post in 2013 that she “never” gets tired of singing it.

“Total Eclipse of the Heart” always rises in popularity around an eclipse. Spotify says that there was a 75 percent increase in streaming plays of the song after the total solar eclipse in March 2016. The song, though, is considerably longer than the event.

“The eclipse of the sun lasts 2 minutes and 40 seconds, I’m told,” Tyler said to TIME. “Unlike my song.” (The full length of the song clocks in at 5 minutes and 32 seconds).

There’s no word on whether or not Tyler’s performance will be filmed, so those of us who couldn’t snag cruise tickets can enjoy it after the fact. But lucky for us, the ’80s awesomeness of Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” music video is perpetually available on YouTube, so have at it!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.