NWS: Clouds could block eclipse view in central US

Those hoping to see Monday's total solar eclipse from Nebraska or Missouri might be out of luck, according to the National Weather Service. According to cloud cover projections by the NWS, viewers in Missouri and Nebraska could have view blocked by clouds.

Both states are expected to have roughly 50 percent cloud cover at the peak of Monday's eclipse.

According to National Weather Service projections, Oregon and Idaho are both expected to have the best chance to see Monday's eclipse. Those in the path of totality should have less than 10 percent of the sky obscured by clouds.

Viewing conditions for those in the path of totality in Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee are expected to be good. While there may be a few stray clouds, most of the sky should be clear Monday afternoon.

For those not in the path of totality, good viewing conditions for a partial solar eclipse are expected in New England, California and the Pacific Northwest. The worst viewing conditions are expected in the Upper Midwest and parts of the Great Lakes and Southeast Coast.

Click below to see Monday's cloud forecast.