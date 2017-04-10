2016-2017 Academic Challenge Weekly Results

Show 1 -  December 3, 2016
School Score
Roosevelt 475
Avon Lake 435
North Ridgeville 430
Show 2 - December 10, 2016
School Score
Lutheran West 570
Parma Community 370
Villa Angela - St. Joseph 280
Show 3 - December 24, 2016
School Score
St. Vincent - St. Mary 605
St. Joseph Academy 365
Clear Fork 310
Show 4 - December 31, 2016
School Score
Marlington 370
Sandy Valley 360
Vermilion 310
Show 5 - January 14, 2017
School Score
Waterloo 500
Berkshire 405
Mogadore 350
Show 6 - January 21, 2017
School Score
Western Reserve Academy 495
Trinity 395
Canton Central Catholic 390
Show 7 - January 28, 2017
School Score
Huron 490
James A. Garfield 440
Tuscarawas Valley 330
Show 8 - February 4, 2017
School Score
Lake 560
Kenston 455
Cloverleaf 435
Show 9 - February 11, 2015
School Score
Normandy 505
Elyria 430
Perry 260
Show 10 - February 18, 2017
School Score
Lakewood 750
Valley Forge 360
Euclid 250
Show 11 - February 25, 2017
School Score
Cuyahoga Falls 595
Stow-Munroe Falls 470
Jackson 455
Show 12 - March 4, 2017
School Score
Independence 605
St. Paul 465
Keystone 320
Show 13 - March 11, 2017
School Score
Newcomerstown 430
Pymatuning Valley 385
Crestview 270
Show 14 - March 18, 2017
School Score
Smithville 550
Hawken 460
University School 455
Show 15 - March 25, 2017
School Score
Alliance 465
Norwalk 445
Sandusky 290
Show 16 - April 1, 2017
School Score
Strongsville 525
Shaker Heights 435
Cleveland Heights 200
Show 17 - April 8, 2017
School Score
Black River 580
Holy Name 405
Streetsboro 395
Show 18 - April 15, 2017
School Score
Benedictine  
Facing History New Tech  
Fairport Harding  
Show 19 - April 22, 2017
School Score
Grand Valley  
Lake Center Catholic  
Orrville  
Show 20 - April 29, 2017
School Score
Clearview  
Jefferson Area  
Minerva  
Show 21 - May 6, 2017
School Score
Avon  
Parma  
St. Ignatius  
Show 22 - May 13, 2017
School Score
Dover  
Padua Franciscan  
Revere  
Show 23 - May 20, 2017
School Score
Glen Oak  
Hoover  
Hudson  
Show 24 - May 27, 2017
School Score
Bedford  
Marion L. Steele  
Midview  
   
Show 25 - June 3, 2017
School Score
Monroeville  
Strasburg-Franklin  
The Lyceum  
Show 26 - June 10, 2017
School Score
Firelands  
Notre Dame - Cathedral Latin  
Perkins   

 

Championship Finale - June 17, 2017
School Score
TBA  
TBA  
TBA
 

 

 
 

 

