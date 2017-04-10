newsnet5
2016-2017 Academic Challenge Weekly Results
5:13 PM, Nov 10, 2016
8:27 PM, Apr 9, 2017
Show 1 - December 3, 2016
School
Score
Roosevelt
475
Avon Lake
435
North Ridgeville
430
Show 2 - December 10, 2016
School
Score
Lutheran West
570
Parma Community
370
Villa Angela - St. Joseph
280
Show 3 - December 24, 2016
School
Score
St. Vincent - St. Mary
605
St. Joseph Academy
365
Clear Fork
310
Show 4 - December 31, 2016
School
Score
Marlington
370
Sandy Valley
360
Vermilion
310
Show 5 - January 14, 2017
School
Score
Waterloo
500
Berkshire
405
Mogadore
350
Show 6 - January 21, 2017
School
Score
Western Reserve Academy
495
Trinity
395
Canton Central Catholic
390
Show 7 - January 28, 2017
School
Score
Huron
490
James A. Garfield
440
Tuscarawas Valley
330
Show 8 - February 4, 2017
School
Score
Lake
560
Kenston
455
Cloverleaf
435
Show 9 - February 11, 2015
School
Score
Normandy
505
Elyria
430
Perry
260
Show 10 - February 18, 2017
School
Score
Lakewood
750
Valley Forge
360
Euclid
250
Show 11 - February 25, 2017
School
Score
Cuyahoga Falls
595
Stow-Munroe Falls
470
Jackson
455
Show 12 - March 4, 2017
School
Score
Independence
605
St. Paul
465
Keystone
320
Show 13 - March 11, 2017
School
Score
Newcomerstown
430
Pymatuning Valley
385
Crestview
270
Show 14 - March 18, 2017
School
Score
Smithville
550
Hawken
460
University School
455
Show 15 - March 25, 2017
School
Score
Alliance
465
Norwalk
445
Sandusky
290
Show 16 - April 1, 2017
School
Score
Strongsville
525
Shaker Heights
435
Cleveland Heights
200
Show 17 - April 8, 2017
School
Score
Black River
580
Holy Name
405
Streetsboro
395
Show 18 - April 15, 2017
School
Score
Benedictine
Facing History New Tech
Fairport Harding
Show 19 - April 22, 2017
School
Score
Grand Valley
Lake Center Catholic
Orrville
Show 20 - April 29, 2017
School
Score
Clearview
Jefferson Area
Minerva
Show 21 - May 6, 2017
School
Score
Avon
Parma
St. Ignatius
Show 22 - May 13, 2017
School
Score
Dover
Padua Franciscan
Revere
Show 23 - May 20, 2017
School
Score
Glen Oak
Hoover
Hudson
Show 24 - May 27, 2017
School
Score
Bedford
Marion L. Steele
Midview
Show 25 - June 3, 2017
School
Score
Monroeville
Strasburg-Franklin
The Lyceum
Show 26 - June 10, 2017
School
Score
Firelands
Notre Dame - Cathedral Latin
Perkins
Championship Finale - June 17, 2017
School
Score
TBA
TBA
TBA
