AKRON, Ohio - The Akron Fire Department says a brief power outage might have led to a chemical vapor leak in the Firestone neighborhood early Friday.

The smell of chemicals prompted hazmat crews to block off of the area between Archwood and Emerling Avenue near Emerald Performance Materials.

Responders first thought they might be dealing with a natural gas leak, but realized that two volatile chemicals might be involved. The chemicals are used in the production of plastics and rubber, and can be harmful if inhaled.

The fire department says the lack of high winds helped responders contain the vapor leak.