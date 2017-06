AKRON, Ohio - Dashawn Tomlin has pleaded guilty in the 2015 shooting death of Charles Vinson in Akron, according to the Summit County prosecutor.

Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced the news in a release.

Tomlin pleaded guilty to murder. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, June 12.

Authorities said Tomlin, 26, snuck up behind Vinson, also 26, outside a home on Boulevard Street on May 24, 2015 and shot him multiple times.