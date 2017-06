AKRON, Ohio - Police confirmed a man was injured in an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting occurred at 4:55 p.m. near Roscoe Avenue and Bittaker Street in Akron.

It all started with a traffic stop on McKinley Street. The suspect, a 20-year-old man, got out of the car and led police on a foot chase throughout the neighborhood.

Police shot the suspect in the stomach on Roscoe Avenue.

Following the shooting, police found a gun next to the suspect.

He was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital. Police told News 5 he is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.