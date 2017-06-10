Police: Canton woman arrested for biting medic who was trying to help her after crash

CANTON, Ohio - A woman was arrested Friday after allegedly biting a medic who was trying to help her.

According to the offense report, 19-year-old Cassandra M. Zenk was involved in a single-vehicle crash at the 200 block of Harrison Avenue in Canton, Ohio.

She was described as "creating a disturbance and not complying with Canton Fire personnel," according to the report. She then allegedly bit one of the medics who was trying to treat her.

Zenk was booked into jail on charges of felony assault and misconduct at an emergency, the report states.

No further details were released.