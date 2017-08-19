71-year-old nun carjacked at gunpoint in Cleveland

CLEVELAND - A nun was carjacked at gunpoint Thursday afternoon on Cleveland's east side.

The 71-year-old woman called police around 5 p.m. and said her car had been stolen out of her driveway on Mandalay Avenue.

When officers arrived, the woman said she had just returned home from the store when she got out of her Honda Civic and placed a package near her home.

When she turned around, a young man was in her driveway.

He asked her what time it was. After she told him the time, he pointed a handgun at her and said, "I'm taking your car," according to the police report.

She gave him her keys, which included her house key.

She asked if she could get her "church stuff" from the car but he responded, "I ain't no church," the report states.

About $300 in school supplies were stolen from the car.

Baseball uniforms and track equipment were also stolen.

Cleveland Police Patrolman's Association says it will replace and double the lost and stolen property of the Sister.