Cleveland celebrates 32 new American citizens at Rock Hall Flag Day celebration

CLEVELAND - For thirty-two new Americans, this Flag Day will be the first in which they can call the American flag a symbol of their citizenship.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame hosted a naturalization ceremony for 32 new American citizens on Wednesday. Thirty-two people from nations across the world were sworn in as United State's citizens by U.S. Judge Dan Polster. At the event, citizens took the Oath of Allegiance, the last step in becoming an American citizen.

RELATED: See flags at the Eastlake Boulevard of 500 flags

The new citizens were welcomed by volunteers and staff from Global Cleveland, a nonprofit economic development firm that took place in the #NaturalizeNow campaign, a campaign aimed at mobilizing one million people to become citizens this year.

This Flag Day, Welcome New Americans! Join us at noon outside of the @rockhall https://t.co/BwSpq4KBlk pic.twitter.com/BmHztkgZwI — Global Cleveland (@GlobalCleveland) June 14, 2017

"Immigration is not just woven into the fabric of America, it is the foundation of the American story, the source of so much of our pgoress. We are so proud to welcome and embrace our newest Americans," said Jazmin Long, the director of naturalization initiatives for Global Cleveland.

The city usually hosts naturalization ceremonies on the first and third Fridays of each month at the federal courthouse downtown. Wednesday's ceremony was moved to the Rock Hall as a commemoration of Flag Day.