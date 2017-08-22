Cleveland food mart hit by smash and grab has been target of other violent crime

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Kwick Food Mart owner Waheed Zahriyeh said his store looked like a hurricane hit after a van plowed through the metal and glass front doors.

The van plowed through the front doors around 4:30 Tuesday morning.

After a rash of smash and grabs in Cleveland, Zahriyeh was prepared. He recently moved his ATM to the back of the store and bolted it to the ground. Zahriyeh said the robbers tried to yank the machine away with a chain, but it ripped off their bumper instead and they fled.

Violent crime has struck his store and family before. Last November Zahriyeh's 44-year-old brother, Marwan, was working at the store when he was shot and killed during a robbery.

Despite his loss, he doesn't plan on leaving.

“We have a beautiful neighborhood we’re like a family here, and we know each other by name and we’re members of the community,” Zahriyeh said.

Police found the van which was reported stolen.

