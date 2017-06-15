Cleveland man sentenced for using app to share images of toddlers being tortured, sexually assaulted

CLEVELAND - A Cleveland man was sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for using an app to share images of toddlers being tortured and sexually assaulted.

Brian C. Keeling, 34, was sentenced to 320 months in prison by U.S. District Judge James Gwin after pleading guilty to three counts — advertising, possession of child pornography and receipt and distribution of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Authorities say Keeling was the administrator for a group on Kik called "Toddlers." The group had 50 members.

According to court documents, Keeling posted messages to the group saying things like “Wish we could find a babies group” and “who has some hardcore toddlers."

Keeling also possessed movie files and images of child pornography and sexual abuse. According to court records, in one video, a toddler was bound by her ankles, which were secured to a rod, and could be heard screaming while she was tortured and sexually abused.