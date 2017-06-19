CLEVELAND - Cleveland firefighters are investigating a fire that took the life of one person on Train Avenue late Sunday night.

The fire broke out just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday at the home on Train Avenue between West 56th Street and Cantor Avenue.

Cleveland firefighters said a man in his 70s was found upstairs, but by the time they got to him it was too late.

When firefighters arrived, fire was shooting from an upstairs window in the back of the home and thick smoke was pouring from the roof.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes.

The caused of the fire is under investigation.