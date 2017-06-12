Police: Six people taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into Cleveland home

News 5 Staff
9:36 PM, Jun 11, 2017
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a Cleveland home Sunday night.

Pictures from the scene showed a black sedan-style vehicle parked partially in the front yard and porch of a home near 143rd Road and Idarose Avenue.

Officials told News 5 that four adults and two children were transported to the hospital. Their injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

The two children were in the vehicle that collided with the house, officials said.

