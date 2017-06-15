Vanpooling program hits the road in Cuyahoga County: An option for groups, people not on RTA routes

CLEVELAND - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) has new transportation service for people who do not live on an RTA fixed route.

VanShare, a partnership with Enterprise Holdings, is a vanpool service that gives residents of Cuyahoga County, or those with a destination in the county, a new way to get around.

The program was pitched to the Greater Cleveland RTA in August 2016 as a "cost and revenue neutral" transportation option, proposing that RTA subsidize 30 cents of each mile driven by a VanShare vehicle.

Carpooling alternative

The program formally launched on Thursday, with the VA Medical Center joining the VanShare program. The Center will provide a driver and vehicle appropriate to the size of the vanpool, which can accommodate up to 15 passengers. Employees of the VA were previously operating a carpool system, but have now formally merged with VanShare.

A minimum of six passengers are required to set up a ride. Riders must pre-register online to participate in a vanpool.

Vanpool programs are already operating with other transit systems, including those in Columbus, Los Angeles, Tampa Bay and Dallas.

“By adding VanShare, RTA hopes to increase the total number of area residents using RTA’s safe, reliable, clean, and courteous public transportation services,” said Joe Calabrese, RTA General Manager.

Other programs

The Greater Cleveland RTA also provides rail rapid transit, bus rapid transit, park-n-ride bus service, conventional bus service, ADA paratransit and a free downtown trolley service. VanShare was proposed after a loss of RTA routes in 2016.

Another new summer program allows children 12 and under to ride RTA free when accompanied by a fare-paying adult. The "Go RTA" program runs between June 10 and August 6, promoting community events and involvement throughout the summer season.

