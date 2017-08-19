Woman found dead inside home on Cleveland's west side

News 5 Staff
4:36 PM, Aug 19, 2017
CLEVELAND - Cleveland police are investigating the death of a woman on the city's west side.

On Aug. 13 around 11 p.m., officers responded to a home on West 147th Street for a report of an unresponsive woman. She was found on the bedroom floor.

Authorities pronounced the 44-year-old Hispanic woman dead at the scene. 

Cleveland police learned she had a history of medical issues and she had no visible signs of trauma. 

On Aug. 18, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death a homicide. 

Homicide detectives are investigating. 

No suspects have been identified. 

