Female found dead more than 45 years ago may be from Northeast Ohio

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is looking for the public's help in identifying a female who was found dead more than 45 years ago.​

New forensic testing reveals she may have been from Northeast Ohio.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the female, who is believed to have been between 14 and 25 years old, was found in 1971 near a campsite in Cave Junction, Oregon.

She was wearing a pink and beige waist-length coat, a tan turtleneck with a neckline zipper, a pair of jeans and a pair of brown leather shoes.

She was also wearing a Mother of Pearl ring with the letters "A L" scratched into the surface.

New forensic isotope tests revealed that the female may have spent time in the northeast corner of the U.S. as well as the area of the Great Lakes. She then ended up all the way in Washington state and Oregon.

She may have lived anywhere north along the line between the United State and Canadian border.

Anyone with information should contact 1-800-843-5678.