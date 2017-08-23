Driver falls asleep at the wheel, hits and kills two pedestrians

Highway Patrol is investigating a double fatal crash that happened at 4:25 p.m. on Interstate 71 on Tuesday.

The driver of a 2014 Toyota Camry was going northbound on I-71 at milepost 181 when it drove off the right side of the road, according to authorities. The driver hit two pedestrians and a disabled tractor trailer outfit.

The driver told troopers he fell asleep behind the wheel and did not know he hit the pedestrians.

The driver suffered minor injuries, was treated by Emergency Medical Services and released.

The two pedestrians, Steven Garceau, 44, and Dennis McKenzie Jr., 28, died on scene. Investigators say it appears they had been working on the tractor trailer when they were hit.