Jefferson Area Local Schools cancel class for eclipse

JEFFERSON, Ohio - The Jefferson Area Local Schools district has canceled classes Monday for the eclipse.

The district superintendent said they made the decision "after considering the dangers associated with viewing the eclipse even inadvertently during dismissal and on the bus ride home."

The district replaced the normal school day with a teacher and administrator in-service and professional work day.

The Parma City School District is also changing its plans that day. A letter from the school states that the district "will not be holding any organized activities involving directly viewing the eclipse at any of our buildings." The district had previously sent out forms to parents to have them opt out of outdoor activities that day.

