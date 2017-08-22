Two people arrested, drugs seized in drug sweep of five homes in Ashtabula

ASHTABULA, Ohio - With the help of local and federal law enforcement agencies, the Ashtabula Police Department and the Trumbull-Ashtabula Group Task Force seized drugs and cash, arresting two individuals wanted on drug charges in Ashtabula.

Five warrants were served at five separate residences. All locations are well-known to law enforcement for frequent drug trafficking activity.

Authorities seized a handgun and approximately $3400 in cash along with the following drugs:

28 grams of heroin

24 grams of cocaine

4 grams of crystal methamphetamine

418 grams of marijuana

The sweep was conducted between Aug. 8 and Aug. 11, making it the second one this summer, according to police.

Naquan Jackson 24, of Youngstown and Mariah Phillips, 26, of Ashtabula were arrested on outstanding warrants.

The majority of the people found in the drug houses during the sweep were from Cuyahoga County.

Police said up to 10 people are expected to be indicted as a result of the drug operation.