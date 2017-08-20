Fight and shooting at Freck's bar on Cleveland's east side ends with 1 dead, 4 others injured

CLEVELAND - One person is dead and multiple others are injured after a fight turned into a shooting at a bar on Cleveland's east side.

Police responded to Freck's bar on Superior Avenue around 1:20 a.m. for a report of a fight and shots fired.

Authorities say preliminary information indicates a fight started inside the bar and continued outside. Once the crowd got into the street, shots were fired by multiple people.

Five people were taken to University Hospitals Medical Center by EMS. A 45-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other victims — a 43-year-old woman, a 29-year-old man, a 39-year-old man and a 45-year-old man — are expected to survive.

Police found shell casings for multiple different weapons at the scene. Three vehicles were also towed.

No arrests have been made.