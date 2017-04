CLEVELAND - A homicide investigation is underway after Cleveland police found a woman stabbed to death Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called at 3:18 p.m. to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 4600 block of West 130th Street when they found Karen Jones, 52, in a bedroom unresponsive, according to a police news release.

There were no signs of foul play.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office discovered Jones had several stab wounds to her torso.

The investigation is ongoing.