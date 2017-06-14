Family of victims in North Royalton triple homicide release statement following suspect's arrest

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio - Following the arrest of North Royalton triple homicide and Lake Township double homicide suspect on Tuesday, the Pifer family released the following statement.

"We have all suffered a great loss. Taylor and Kylie were deeply loved - not only by me, but by our families and so many friends. We are absolutely devastated. Taylor and Kylie were beautiful, strong, intelligent young women. I was so proud of both of them - they had bright futures ahead of them, before their lives were so cruelly ended. I am relieved that an arrest has been made so quickly. I sincerely thank all of the law enforcement and investigators for helping to bring a measure of closure. We ask that everyone respect our privacy as we get through this unbearably difficult time. - Brian Pifer via email

A vigil and memorial event is planned for the mother, Suzanne Taylor, and two daughters found dead in their home on Sunday night. The event will take place at North Royalton High School at 14713 Ridge Rd on Wednesday, June 14 at 8:30 p.m.

RELATED: Who is George Brinkman? Suspect in the Lake Township and North Royalton homicides

The victims:

Kyle Pifer, 18

Taylor Pifer, 21

Suzanne Taylor, 45

Taylor Pifer attended Kent State University for study in fashion. The school released the following statement: