Kent police looking for two suspects after Auto Loan robbery

Erin Zaranec
12:53 PM, Jun 12, 2017

Kent Police

KENT, Ohio - Kent police are looking for two suspects accused of robbing an auto loan last week.

Police said a man entered the Ohio Auto Loan on Main Street on Friday, June 9 and robbed an employee, taking an undisclosed amount of money.

The man then fled in a grey vehicle, driven by a second suspect.

Police said the suspect is six feet tall and wore a dark-colored hoodie and red mask. A mustache was visible through the mask, according to the police report.

There was no description of the suspect suspect. The vehicle is described as a grey, four-door vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet, said police.

Kent police is asking anyone with information to contact the department’s non-emergency line at (330) 672-7732.
 

