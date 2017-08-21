One dead in overnight crash in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio - Maple Heights police are investigating a single-car crash that killed one person around midnight Monday.

According to police, a man was speeding southbound on Dunham Road south of Longvale Avenue in an SUV when he went left of center and off the left side of the road.

Once on the tree lawn police said the SUV hit a couple large rocks and overturned. Police said the SUV overturned several times before coming to rest in the middle of Dunham Road south of Woodbrook Avenue.

The man driving was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police at the scene said they called for BCI to assist in the investigation. Police said it was not immediately known if there was a criminal aspect to the crash.

Along with BCI an area Accident Investigation Unit made up of several departments responded to the scene to investigate and reconstruct the accident.

Dunham Road was closed from Turney Road to Tinkers Creek Road.