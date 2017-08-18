Police find, arrest man wanted for violent assault, rape

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The man wanted for a violent assault and rape in Cleveland has been arrested.

Cleveland police sent out a request to the public on Thursday to help find a suspect who went by the name of Gary, now identified as Garrett Hughes, 52.

Officers say Hughes went into the victim's home early Thursday morning, beat and cut her face and arms and sexually assaulted her.

RELATED: Cleveland police looking for man wanted in violent assault, rape

The victim suffered severe injuries.