Police: Woman calls police, says she shot man; injured man calls 911 from Walmart

PARMA, Ohio - A man called police from a Walmart store Monday to report that he had been shot.

According to Parma police Captain Kevin Riley, the 35-year-old man told police shortly after midnight that he had been shot in the chest. He then collapsed before paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately known, said Riley.

Minutes earlier, police said a 29-year-old woman called 911 to report that she had shot another man, who then fled in a vehicle.

The woman stayed at the scene near the 5200 block of Knowllwood Drive. She was detained, but has not been charged, said police.

The shooting remains under investigation.