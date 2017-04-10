Rubik's cube competition at Shaker Heights High School attracts hundreds near and far

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - Hundreds of competitors around the globe flooded to Shaker Heights High School Saturday for the Shaker Spring Rubiks Cube competition.

The competition, touted by the World Cube Association, included a diverse group of cubes with odd shapes and solving patterns.

Competitors were judged on their fastest time, as well as the average speed of their five best times.

Drew Brads, who currently holds a world record, won the competition by solving the Rubkis Cube in about seven seconds.

View the full results of the competition here.