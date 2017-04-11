Seven people injured in shootings in Cleveland Monday night

CLEVELAND - Seven people were injured in five separate shootings in Cleveland Monday evening.

The first one happened at 8:45 p.m. near 3481 East 119th Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 25-year-old lying on the bathroom floor with a gunshot wound to his buttock. He told officers that he and his friends heard 12 gunshots while they were standing in the driveway.

Nearby, a 35-year-old man told police he was driving in the area of East 119th Street and Union Avenue when his windows were shattered and a bullet struck the right side of his face. He was taken to University Hospitals for treatment.

The third shooting occurred at 17911 Lakeshore Boulevard, injuring another man who was transported to University Hospitals.

At 9 p.m. near 1474 Larchmont and Clermont roads, an 18-year-old man was flown by helicopter to the Euclid Hospital-Cleveland Clinic for injuries from a gunshot wound to the right thigh. Officers spoke with two more victims, who said someone started shooting at them on Larchmont Avenue. The car carrying the victim with the gunshot wound was shot at a second time.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the face near East 94th Street and Hilgert Drive. He was taken to University Hospitals by private car.

Near 3922 East 120th Street, two men were shot. A 44-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and a 27-year-old man was shot in the back.

There is no additional information on any of the victims' conditions.